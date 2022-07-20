Baltic Classifieds Group PLC Announces Dividend of €0.01 (LON:BCG)

Baltic Classifieds Group PLC (LON:BCG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Baltic Classifieds Group Stock Up 2.9 %

LON BCG opened at GBX 148.76 ($1.78) on Wednesday. Baltic Classifieds Group has a 1 year low of GBX 95.20 ($1.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 264.20 ($3.16). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 137.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.29.

Baltic Classifieds Group Company Profile

Baltic Classifieds Group PLC owns and operates online classifieds portals in Estonia, Latvia, and Lithuania. It operates online classifieds portals for automotive, such as Autoplius.lt and Auto24.ee; real estate portals, including Aruodas.lt, KV.ee, City24.ee, City24.lv; jobs and services portals, which include CVbankas.lt and Paslaugos.lt; and generalist online classifieds portals comprise Skelbiu.lt, Kainos.lt, Osta.ee, and Kuldnebörs.ee.

