Baltic Classifieds Group PLC Announces Dividend of €0.01 (LON:BCG)

Baltic Classifieds Group PLC (LON:BCG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, July 19th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of €0.01 ($0.01) per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Baltic Classifieds Group Stock Up 2.9 %
LON BCG opened at GBX 148.76 ($1.78) on Wednesday. Baltic Classifieds Group has a 1 year low of GBX 95.20 ($1.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 264.20 ($3.16). The business’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 137.60. The company has a quick ratio of 2.60, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.29.
Baltic Classifieds Group Company Profile
