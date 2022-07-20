Banco Macro (NYSE:BMA) Shares Gap Down to $10.73

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $10.73, but opened at $10.29. Banco Macro shares last traded at $10.36, with a volume of 256 shares.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BMA shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Banco Macro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Grupo Santander raised shares of Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $664.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $13.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.45.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be given a dividend of $0.7172 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Banco Macro’s previous annual dividend of $0.69. This represents a yield of 6.5%. Banco Macro’s payout ratio is 17.25%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Banco Macro during the 1st quarter worth about $2,595,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Banco Macro by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 94,872 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,641,000 after buying an additional 3,351 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Banco Macro by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 51,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $888,000 after buying an additional 6,963 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,724,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new stake in shares of Banco Macro in the 1st quarter valued at about $253,000. 6.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

