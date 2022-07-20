Banco Macro S.A. (BMA) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.72 on August 1st

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Monday, July 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.7172 per share by the bank on Monday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Banco Macro’s previous annual dividend of $0.69.

Banco Macro Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Banco Macro stock opened at $10.73 on Wednesday. Banco Macro has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $21.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.30 and a 200 day moving average of $14.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $686.08 million, a P/E ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.40.

Analyst Ratings Changes

BMA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.

Institutional Trading of Banco Macro

Banco Macro Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BMA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 456.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 5,167 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 3,316.4% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after acquiring an additional 11,939 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Banco Macro by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,798 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Banco Macro in the 1st quarter valued at $361,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.75% of the company’s stock.

Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.

