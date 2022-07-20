Banco Macro S.A. (BMA) to Issue Annual Dividend of $0.72 on August 1st

Banco Macro S.A. (NYSE:BMA – Get Rating) declared an annual dividend on Monday, July 18th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th will be paid a dividend of 0.7172 per share by the bank on Monday, August 1st. This represents a yield of 6.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 22nd. This is a boost from Banco Macro’s previous annual dividend of $0.69.
Banco Macro Stock Up 0.3 %
Shares of Banco Macro stock opened at $10.73 on Wednesday. Banco Macro has a 52-week low of $10.01 and a 52-week high of $21.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $13.30 and a 200 day moving average of $14.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $686.08 million, a P/E ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.40.
Analyst Ratings Changes
BMA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Banco Macro from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th.
Banco Macro Company Profile
Banco Macro SA provides various banking products and services to retail and corporate customers in Argentina. It offers various retail banking products and services, such as savings and checking accounts, time deposits, credit and debit cards, consumer finance loans, mortgage loans, automobile loans, overdrafts, credit-related services, home and car insurance coverage, tax collection, utility payments, automated teller machines (ATMs), and money transfers.
