Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Bank First (NASDAQ:BFC – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. Bank First had a net margin of 36.55% and a return on equity of 13.94%.

Bank First Stock Performance

Shares of BFC stock opened at $77.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $73.52 and a 200-day moving average of $72.09. The company has a market cap of $580.02 million, a P/E ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Bank First has a one year low of $66.64 and a one year high of $79.25.

Institutional Trading of Bank First

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Bank First by 0.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC bought a new position in Bank First during the first quarter valued at about $1,571,000. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Bank First by 5.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 16,217 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Bank First by 22.8% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,000 after buying an additional 1,796 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Bank First during the first quarter valued at about $465,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.31% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bank First Company Profile

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Bank First from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st.

Bank First Corporation operates as a holding company for Bank First N.A. that provides consumer and commercial financial services to businesses, professionals, consumers, associations, individuals, and governmental authorities in Wisconsin. The company offers checking, savings, money market, cash management, retirement, and health savings accounts; other time deposits; certificates of deposit; and residential mortgage products.

