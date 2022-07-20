Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS.

Bank of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,428,344. The company has a market cap of $266.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.41. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $29.67 and a one year high of $50.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.25%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 150.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,985 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares in the last quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 3,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $165,000 after buying an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Bank of America during the first quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the first quarter worth approximately $237,000. Finally, Bluesphere Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Bank of America by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 7,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 1,418 shares in the last quarter. 70.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Societe Generale raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.66.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

