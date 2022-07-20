Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $22.69 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.79 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.51% and a net margin of 28.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS.
Shares of NYSE BAC traded down $0.28 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $33.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 139,274 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,428,344. The company has a market cap of $266.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.41. Bank of America Co. has a one year low of $29.67 and a one year high of $50.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.25%.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $58.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Bank of America from $47.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Societe Generale raised shares of Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.50 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Bank of America from $66.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $46.66.
Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.
