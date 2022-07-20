Baosheng Media Group (NASDAQ:BAOS) Stock Price Down 7.3%

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:BAOS – Get Rating) shares fell 7.3% on Monday . The company traded as low as $1.13 and last traded at $1.14. 63,266 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 231,715 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.23.

Baosheng Media Group Trading Up 4.4 %

The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.42 and a current ratio of 4.42.

Baosheng Media Group Company Profile

Baosheng Media Group Holdings Limited operates as an online marketing solution provider in the People's Republic of China. The company connects advertisers, online media, and helping advertisers to manage their online marketing activities in various ways, including advising on advertising strategies, budget, and choice of advertising channels; procures ad inventory; offers ad optimization services; and administrates and fine-tunes the ad placement process.

