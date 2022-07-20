Barclays Cuts Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) Price Target to $54.00

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by analysts at Barclays from $62.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 44.27% from the company’s current price.

CFG has been the topic of several other reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut shares of Citizens Financial Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $64.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Stephens decreased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $59.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $62.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Wolfe Research decreased their price objective on shares of Citizens Financial Group from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Citizens Financial Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Citizens Financial Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $49.36.

Citizens Financial Group Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Citizens Financial Group stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $37.43. 53,260 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,216,753. The company has a 50 day moving average of $37.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.63. Citizens Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $34.35 and a fifty-two week high of $57.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98 and a beta of 1.45.

Citizens Financial Group ( NYSE:CFG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.35). Citizens Financial Group had a net margin of 30.67% and a return on equity of 10.69%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.46 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Citizens Financial Group will post 4.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Citizens Financial Group announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the bank to purchase up to 5.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Citizens Financial Group

In related news, Director Terrance Lillis purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $41.31 per share, with a total value of $41,310.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,620. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Citizens Financial Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CFG. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,404 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after purchasing an additional 188 shares during the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 40,118 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,896,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,458 shares of the bank’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 23,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in Citizens Financial Group by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. 94.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association that provides retail and commercial banking products and services to individuals, small businesses, middle-market companies, corporations, and institutions in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking.

