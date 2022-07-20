Barclays Cuts Just Group (LON:JUST) Price Target to GBX 120

Just Group (LON:JUSTGet Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 125 ($1.49) to GBX 120 ($1.43) in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 78.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.03) price objective on shares of Just Group in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Just Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 127 ($1.52).

JUST opened at GBX 67.15 ($0.80) on Wednesday. Just Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 62.60 ($0.75) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 108.50 ($1.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.73, a current ratio of 21.21 and a quick ratio of 19.00. The firm has a market capitalization of £697.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 75.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 82.91.

In other Just Group news, insider Andy Parsons sold 95,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 80 ($0.96), for a total transaction of £76,128.80 ($91,008.73).

Just Group plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. It offers de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. The company also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

