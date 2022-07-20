Barclays Cuts Just Group (LON:JUST) Price Target to GBX 120

Just Group (LON:JUST – Get Rating) had its target price dropped by investment analysts at Barclays from GBX 125 ($1.49) to GBX 120 ($1.43) in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 78.70% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 170 ($2.03) price objective on shares of Just Group in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Just Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of GBX 127 ($1.52).

Just Group Trading Down 2.3 %

JUST opened at GBX 67.15 ($0.80) on Wednesday. Just Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 62.60 ($0.75) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 108.50 ($1.30). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.73, a current ratio of 21.21 and a quick ratio of 19.00. The firm has a market capitalization of £697.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 75.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 82.91.

Insider Buying and Selling

About Just Group

In other Just Group news, insider Andy Parsons sold 95,161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 80 ($0.96), for a total transaction of £76,128.80 ($91,008.73).

Just Group plc provides various financial services in the retirement income market in the United Kingdom. It offers de-risking solutions, guaranteed income for life, secure lifetime income, care plans, lifetime mortgages, and protection products. The company also provides professional services, including regulated financial advice and guidance services; and a range of business services, such as consultancy and software development, and outsourced customer service delivery and marketing services.

