Barclays Increases Elastic (NYSE:ESTC) Price Target to $90.00

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Rating) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at Barclays from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 19.97% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on ESTC. William Blair began coverage on Elastic in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Elastic from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Elastic in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Elastic from $155.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Elastic from $90.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.64.

Elastic Trading Up 3.2 %

NYSE:ESTC opened at $75.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $67.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -34.10 and a beta of 1.11. Elastic has a 1 year low of $50.74 and a 1 year high of $189.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 1.96.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTCGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 1st. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.06. The business had revenue of $239.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $232.38 million. Elastic had a negative return on equity of 39.42% and a negative net margin of 23.64%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.44) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elastic

In other Elastic news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total transaction of $514,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $419,843.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Ashutosh Kulkarni sold 3,690 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.82, for a total transaction of $279,775.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 133,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,131,220.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.29, for a total value of $514,312.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $419,843.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,603 shares of company stock valued at $995,997 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Elastic

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Elastic in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA increased its stake in Elastic by 2,844.4% in the 4th quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Elastic during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. GraniteShares Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Elastic during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Nauset Wealth Management. LLC acquired a new stake in Elastic during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. 77.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Elastic Company Profile

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology that enables users to search through structured and unstructured data for a range of consumer and enterprise applications. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

