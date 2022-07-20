Barclays Lowers DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Price Target to $38.00

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Barclays from $43.00 to $38.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Barclays‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 19.95% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of DCP Midstream from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DCP Midstream from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DCP Midstream has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Get DCP Midstream alerts:

DCP Midstream Stock Up 3.6 %

Shares of NYSE:DCP opened at $31.68 on Wednesday. DCP Midstream has a 12 month low of $23.58 and a 12 month high of $39.54. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $32.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $6.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 2.89.

Institutional Trading of DCP Midstream

DCP Midstream ( NYSE:DCP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The pipeline company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by ($0.01). DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 8.88% and a net margin of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 45.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that DCP Midstream will post 3.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DCP. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in DCP Midstream by 1,475.1% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,512,263 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $50,752,000 after buying an additional 1,416,254 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in DCP Midstream by 181.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 927,060 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $31,112,000 after buying an additional 597,753 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in DCP Midstream by 492.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 631,753 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $17,361,000 after buying an additional 525,054 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in DCP Midstream by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 11,603,538 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $318,865,000 after buying an additional 391,216 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in DCP Midstream by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,031,239 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $101,728,000 after buying an additional 337,227 shares during the period. 33.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates through Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for DCP Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DCP Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.