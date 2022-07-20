Barclays Lowers NiSource (NYSE:NI) Price Target to $32.00

NiSource (NYSE:NI – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by investment analysts at Barclays from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 12.28% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of NiSource in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of NiSource from $31.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.50.

NYSE NI opened at $28.50 on Monday. NiSource has a 52-week low of $23.65 and a 52-week high of $32.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.72. The company has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a PE ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.38.

NiSource ( NYSE:NI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. NiSource had a return on equity of 11.34% and a net margin of 13.70%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that NiSource will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in NiSource by 10.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,613,623 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,673,113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,153,843 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 51,114,664 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,411,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,059,839 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,192,844 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $769,332,000 after acquiring an additional 1,970,696 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,413,687 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $508,402,000 after acquiring an additional 299,038 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of NiSource by 56.7% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,159,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,495,000 after acquiring an additional 3,676,623 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NiSource Inc, an energy holding company, operates as a regulated natural gas and electric utility company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The company distributes natural gas to approximately 853,000 customers in northern Indiana, as well as approximately 2.4 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Kentucky, and Maryland.

