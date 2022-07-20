Barclays Lowers WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) Price Target to $104.00

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Rating) had its target price cut by investment analysts at Barclays from $108.00 to $104.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 4.98% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on WEC. StockNews.com started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Bank of America raised WEC Energy Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $108.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on WEC Energy Group from $107.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WEC Energy Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.60.

Shares of WEC Energy Group stock opened at $99.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.79. WEC Energy Group has a 52-week low of $86.84 and a 52-week high of $108.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.29. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $100.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.09.

WEC Energy Group ( NYSE:WEC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 12.17%. The firm had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that WEC Energy Group will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 31,480 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $3,280,530.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,771.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Anthony Reese sold 1,325 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.47, for a total value of $135,772.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,735.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Robert M. Garvin sold 31,480 shares of WEC Energy Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total value of $3,280,530.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,152,771.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 49,821 shares of company stock valued at $5,189,283 in the last quarter. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 161,601 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,263,000 after buying an additional 24,880 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 23,321 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,347,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. MBE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,149 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Toews Corp ADV now owns 12,300 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,238,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management increased its holdings in WEC Energy Group by 54.8% in the 2nd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,093 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 2,511 shares in the last quarter. 73.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

