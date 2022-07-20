Barclays Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for IMI (LON:IMI)

IMI (LON:IMI – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. They currently have a GBX 1,750 ($20.92) target price on the stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 39.13% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,000 ($23.91) price target on shares of IMI in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on IMI from GBX 2,050 ($24.51) to GBX 2,000 ($23.91) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of IMI in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,635.71 ($19.55).

IMI stock opened at GBX 1,257.84 ($15.04) on Wednesday. IMI has a 12-month low of GBX 1,137 ($13.59) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,878 ($22.45). The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 92.08. The business’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,267.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1,403.61. The stock has a market cap of £3.28 billion and a PE ratio of 1,723.07.

IMI plc, a specialist engineering company, designs, manufactures, and services engineered products worldwide. The company operates through three divisions: IMI Precision Engineering, IMI Critical Engineering, and IMI Hydronic Engineering. The IMI Precision Engineering division develops motion and fluid control technologies for industrial automation, commercial vehicle, life sciences, energy, and rail applications.

