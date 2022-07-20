Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.64

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.64 and traded as low as $2.64. Barnes & Noble Education shares last traded at $2.64, with a volume of 248,682 shares changing hands.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
BNED has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Barnes & Noble Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Barnes & Noble Education to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Barnes & Noble Education to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.
Barnes & Noble Education Stock Performance
The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.28.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Barnes & Noble Education
Barnes & Noble Education Company Profile
Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Barnes & Noble Education (BNED)
