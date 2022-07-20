Barnes & Noble Education (NYSE:BNED) Stock Price Crosses Below 50-Day Moving Average of $2.64

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc. (NYSE:BNED – Get Rating)’s share price passed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $2.64 and traded as low as $2.64. Barnes & Noble Education shares last traded at $2.64, with a volume of 248,682 shares changing hands.

BNED has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Barnes & Noble Education from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on Barnes & Noble Education to $4.00 in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Barnes & Noble Education to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, July 4th.

The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BNED. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Barnes & Noble Education by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,786,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,164,000 after buying an additional 408,986 shares in the last quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. boosted its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 13.2% during the first quarter. Greenhaven Road Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,360,813 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,452,000 after purchasing an additional 275,045 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 249.8% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 311,300 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 222,300 shares during the last quarter. Towerview LLC boosted its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 16.4% during the first quarter. Towerview LLC now owns 1,260,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,511,000 after purchasing an additional 177,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP boosted its position in Barnes & Noble Education by 491.7% during the first quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 203,549 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 169,149 shares during the last quarter. 61.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Barnes & Noble Education, Inc operates bookstores for college and university campuses, and K-12 institutions in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Digital Student Solutions. The company sells and rents new and used print textbooks, digital textbooks, and publisher hosted digital courseware through physical and virtual bookstores, as well as directly to students through Textbooks.com.

