BASIC (BASIC) Trading 5.2% Higher Over Last Week

BASIC (BASIC) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. BASIC has a total market capitalization of $13.81 million and $188,082.00 worth of BASIC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BASIC coin can currently be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BASIC has traded 5.2% higher against the US dollar.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23,566.74 or 0.99990000 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004243 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.75 or 0.00007433 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004242 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00003596 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

BASIC is a coin. BASIC’s total supply is 8,326,258,167 coins and its circulating supply is 7,063,448,997 coins. BASIC’s official Twitter account is @thebasicfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BASIC is basic.finance. BASIC’s official message board is medium.com/thebasic.

According to CryptoCompare, “BASIC is an Erc-20 based token designed for automating rewards while providing benefits to the crypto finance users. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BASIC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BASIC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BASIC using one of the exchanges listed above.

