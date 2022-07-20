Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY) Upgraded at Cowen

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at Cowen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Bavarian Nordic A/S Trading Up 8.4 %

OTCMKTS:BVNRY opened at $12.49 on Wednesday. Bavarian Nordic A/S has a twelve month low of $5.85 and a twelve month high of $19.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.94 and a 200-day moving average of $9.54. The firm has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.02 and a beta of 1.22.

Bavarian Nordic A/S (OTCMKTS:BVNRY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.05). Bavarian Nordic A/S had a negative net margin of 35.74% and a negative return on equity of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $48.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $54.80 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Bavarian Nordic A/S will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Bavarian Nordic A/S Company Profile

Bavarian Nordic A/S develops, manufactures, and commercializes life-saving vaccines. The company offers non-replicating smallpox and monkeypox vaccines under the IMVAMUNE, IMVANEX, and JYNNEOS names; rabies vaccine for human use under the Rabipur/RabAvert name; tick-borne encephalitis vaccine under the Encepur name; and Ebola vaccine under the MVABEA name.

