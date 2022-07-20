Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX) Shares Sold by Hudock Inc.

Hudock Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Baxter International Inc. (NYSE:BAX – Get Rating) by 40.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,032 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Hudock Inc.’s holdings in Baxter International were worth $80,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Baxter International by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,719,597 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $746,523,000 after purchasing an additional 540,182 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 3.0% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,496,291 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $116,022,000 after acquiring an additional 44,164 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Baxter International by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,005,515 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $86,926,000 after acquiring an additional 97,036 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in Baxter International by 88.8% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 895,845 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $76,899,000 after buying an additional 421,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Baxter International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 786,909 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $67,548,000 after buying an additional 18,669 shares during the last quarter. 86.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Baxter International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:BAX opened at $65.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $32.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.25, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 0.68. Baxter International Inc. has a 52 week low of $62.70 and a 52 week high of $89.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $76.90.

Baxter International Announces Dividend

Baxter International ( NYSE:BAX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.13. Baxter International had a net margin of 7.80% and a return on equity of 21.59%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.68 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Baxter International Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Baxter International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 55.50%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on BAX shares. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Baxter International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, June 24th. TheStreet lowered Baxter International from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Baxter International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Baxter International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Baxter International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.38.

About Baxter International



Baxter International Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops and provides a portfolio of healthcare products worldwide. The company offers peritoneal dialysis and hemodialysis, and additional dialysis therapies and services; intravenous therapies, infusion pumps, administration sets, and drug reconstitution devices; remixed and oncology drug platforms, inhaled anesthesia and critical care products and pharmacy compounding services; parenteral nutrition therapies and related products; biological products and medical devices used in surgical procedures for hemostasis, tissue sealing and adhesion prevention; and continuous renal replacement therapies and other organ support therapies focused in the intensive care unit.

