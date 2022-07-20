Beacon (BECN) Price Tops $0.18 on Exchanges

Beacon (BECN) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 19th. One Beacon coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000789 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $326,562.06 and approximately $1,439.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Beacon has traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003864 BTC.
- Midas (MIDAS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.77 or 0.00136622 BTC.
- Zenon (ZNN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00008791 BTC.
- Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.
- MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.
- TenUp (TUP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000196 BTC.
- DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000072 BTC.
- Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000198 BTC.
- Scrypta (LYRA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC.
Beacon Profile
Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Beacon
