Beacon (BECN) Price Tops $0.18 on Exchanges

Beacon (BECN) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 19th. One Beacon coin can now be purchased for $0.18 or 0.00000789 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beacon has a total market capitalization of $326,562.06 and approximately $1,439.00 worth of Beacon was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Beacon has traded 15.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.90 or 0.00003864 BTC.

Midas (MIDAS) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.77 or 0.00136622 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00008791 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000379 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000196 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000072 BTC.

Hashshare (HSS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Decentrahub Coin (DCNTR) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0460 or 0.00000198 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Beacon Profile

Beacon (CRYPTO:BECN) is a coin. Beacon’s total supply is 1,780,595 coins. Beacon’s official website is www.beaconcrypto.org. Beacon’s official Twitter account is @BeaconCrypto1 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Beacon

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beacon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beacon should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase , GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Beacon using one of the exchanges listed above.

