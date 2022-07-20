Beck Bode LLC Buys 60 Shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Beck Bode LLC lifted its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 863 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the quarter. Beck Bode LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,606 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $820,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Steph & Co. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 1,290 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $658,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Palisades Hudson Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,078 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC now owns 881 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Financial Group Ltd. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Oxford Financial Group Ltd. now owns 720 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $362,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. 87.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have commented on UNH. SVB Leerink increased their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $549.00 to $556.00 in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $570.00 to $587.00 in a report on Monday. Loop Capital started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, June 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $575.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on UnitedHealth Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $572.21.

UnitedHealth Group Trading Up 2.7 %

Shares of UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $533.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $500.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.86, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $495.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $494.27. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $383.12 and a twelve month high of $553.29.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.20 by $0.37. The company had revenue of $80.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $79.68 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.45% and a net margin of 5.95%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.70 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 21.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were given a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This is a positive change from UnitedHealth Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.45. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 34.46%.

Insider Buying and Selling at UnitedHealth Group

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total transaction of $1,197,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,215,000 shares in the company, valued at $581,936,400. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.96, for a total transaction of $1,197,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,215,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $581,936,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Andrew Witty sold 11,376 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $527.90, for a total transaction of $6,005,390.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 76,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,415,496.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,649 shares of company stock worth $9,071,142 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

