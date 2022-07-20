Beck Bode LLC Invests $249,000 in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA)

Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:DIA – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 47.2% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 168 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.31% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of DIA stock opened at $318.11 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $334.62. SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust has a one year low of $296.39 and a one year high of $369.50.

About SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust

SPDR Dow Jones Industrial Average ETF Trust (the Trust) is a unit investment, which issues securities called trust units or units. The Trust seeks to provide investment results that, before expenses, generally correspond to the price and yields performance of the Dow Jones Industrial Average. The Dow Jones Industrial Average is an Index of 30 blue chip United States stocks.

