Beck Bode LLC Purchases New Shares in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Dell Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 109.8% in the 4th quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hershey by 55.0% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hershey in the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. 52.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently commented on HSY. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group began coverage on Hershey in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $226.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Hershey from $218.00 to $219.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hershey currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.07.

Hershey Stock Performance

Shares of Hershey stock opened at $216.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $328.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $214.79 and its 200-day moving average is $211.22. The Hershey Company has a one year low of $167.80 and a one year high of $231.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.56.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $2.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. Hershey had a return on equity of 61.65% and a net margin of 17.29%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.92 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hershey Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were given a $0.901 dividend. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.27%.

Insider Activity at Hershey

In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 23,813 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.24, for a total value of $5,268,388.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 167,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,968,097.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Hershey news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 23,813 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.24, for a total transaction of $5,268,388.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 167,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,968,097.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total value of $51,697.62. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,643 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,456,007.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 699,493 shares of company stock valued at $153,874,087. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hershey Company Profile

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

