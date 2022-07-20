Beck Bode LLC Takes $227,000 Position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX)

Beck Bode LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 869 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VRTX. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,878 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $751,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 69.7% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 950,643 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 390,581 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 18.0% in the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,364 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 19.4% in the first quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,282 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 12.9% in the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,278 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,598,000 after acquiring an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VRTX has been the subject of a number of research reports. Argus raised their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $305.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $249.00 to $242.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $305.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $286.95.

In other Vertex Pharmaceuticals news, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 327 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.55, for a total value of $88,142.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $942,346.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, SVP Joy Liu sold 120 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.41, for a total transaction of $33,049.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,947,726.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CAO Kristen Ambrose sold 327 shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.55, for a total transaction of $88,142.85. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $942,346.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 13,878 shares of company stock valued at $3,979,428 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRTX stock opened at $289.60 on Wednesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 12-month low of $176.36 and a 12-month high of $296.84. The company has a market capitalization of $74.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $271.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $256.07. The company has a quick ratio of 4.60, a current ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The pharmaceutical company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.17 by ($0.01). Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 30.84% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.54 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 12.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated, a biotechnology company, engages in developing and commercializing therapies for treating cystic fibrosis. The company markets SYMDEKO/SYMKEVI, ORKAMBI, and KALYDECO to treat patients with cystic fibrosis who have specific mutations in their cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator gene; and TRIKAFTA for the treatment of patients with CF 6 years of age or older who have at least one F508del mutation.

