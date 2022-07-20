Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Shares Sold by Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC

Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,463 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,783,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Greystone Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC now owns 29,416 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,825,000 after acquiring an additional 992 shares during the period. HNP Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth about $1,917,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 63.3% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 13,567 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,527,000 after acquiring an additional 5,260 shares during the period. GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,203 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,448,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares during the period. Finally, New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and in the 1st quarter worth about $204,000. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Becton, Dickinson and Stock Performance

NYSE:BDX opened at $238.46 on Wednesday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a twelve month low of $231.46 and a twelve month high of $280.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a 50-day moving average of $247.11 and a 200-day moving average of $257.41. The firm has a market cap of $67.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.62.

Becton, Dickinson and Announces Dividend

Becton, Dickinson and ( NYSE:BDX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.20. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.59% and a return on equity of 14.91%. The company had revenue of $5.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.19 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 11.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.89%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BDX. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $275.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, June 24th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $282.00 to $272.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $265.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $265.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $270.88.

Insider Buying and Selling at Becton, Dickinson and

In other Becton, Dickinson and news, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,336. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 443 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.00, for a total value of $115,180.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $275,080. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Hickey sold 475 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $121,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $974,336. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detections, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, and sharps disposal systems; IV medication and infusion therapy delivery systems, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing and supply management systems, and medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

Further Reading

