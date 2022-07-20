Belden (NYSE:BDC) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $5.55-$5.85 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.73. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.48 billion-$2.53 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.51 billion. Belden also updated its Q2 2022 guidance to $1.35-$1.45 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BDC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Belden from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Belden from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Belden from $86.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Belden from a sell rating to a neutral rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Belden from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $72.50.

Get Belden alerts:

Belden Stock Up 4.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BDC opened at $61.75 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $55.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.62. The stock has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.29. Belden has a fifty-two week low of $46.34 and a fifty-two week high of $68.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Belden Dividend Announcement

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $610.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $572.62 million. Belden had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 25.14%. Belden’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Belden will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were issued a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 15th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 12.82%.

Insider Transactions at Belden

In related news, EVP Ashish Chand purchased 9,949 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $50.36 per share, for a total transaction of $501,031.64. Following the acquisition, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,772 shares in the company, valued at $2,808,677.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Belden by 394.6% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 105,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,864,000 after acquiring an additional 84,450 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Belden by 39.8% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 277,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,376,000 after purchasing an additional 78,923 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Belden by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,429,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,289,000 after acquiring an additional 62,728 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Belden by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,398,989 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $243,704,000 after purchasing an additional 48,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Belden by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 544,293 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,154,000 after acquiring an additional 31,484 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Belden Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Belden Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Belden and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.