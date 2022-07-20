Belden (NYSE:BDC) Releases Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Belden (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) updated its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.35-$1.45 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43. The company issued revenue guidance of $625.00 million-$640.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $633.93 million. Belden also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.55-$5.85 EPS.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BDC. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on shares of Belden from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. TheStreet upgraded Belden from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Belden from $86.00 to $65.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Belden from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Belden from a sell rating to a neutral rating and cut their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Belden currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.50.

Belden stock traded up $0.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 378,374. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $55.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.62. Belden has a 12 month low of $46.34 and a 12 month high of $68.87. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a PE ratio of 39.69 and a beta of 1.29.

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.22. Belden had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 25.14%. The firm had revenue of $610.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $572.62 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Belden’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Belden will post 5.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 16th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 15th. Belden’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 12.82%.

In related news, EVP Ashish Chand purchased 9,949 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $50.36 per share, with a total value of $501,031.64. Following the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 55,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,808,677.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its stake in Belden by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 25,202 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,435,000 after acquiring an additional 1,859 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Belden by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 23,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after acquiring an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Belden during the 1st quarter valued at about $961,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in Belden by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management grew its stake in Belden by 12.5% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 16,200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $897,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

Belden Inc provides portfolio of signal transmission solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers copper cable and connectivity solutions, fiber cable and connectivity solutions, interconnect panels, racks and enclosures, and signal extension and matrix switching systems for use in applications, such as local area networks, data centers, access control, 5G, fiber, and home and building automation.

