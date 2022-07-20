Belo Sun Mining (TSE:BSX) Trading 57.1% Higher

Belo Sun Mining Corp (TSE:BSX – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 57.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.42 and last traded at C$0.39. 679,520 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 309% from the average session volume of 166,294 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.25.

Separately, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Belo Sun Mining from C$0.85 to C$0.65 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Belo Sun Mining Trading Up 55.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 11.04, a current ratio of 13.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market cap of C$172.92 million and a P/E ratio of -18.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.52.

In other Belo Sun Mining news, Director Peter Wilson Tagliamonte sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.36, for a total transaction of C$36,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,358,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$5,169,021.48.

Belo Sun Mining Corp., through its subsidiaries, operates as a gold exploration and development company in Brazil. Its flagship property is its 100% interest in the Volta Grande Gold project consisting of four mining concession applications, 11 exploration permits, and 63 exploration permits extension submitted covering a total area of 175,498 hectares located in the northern region of Pará State, Brazil.

