Belt Finance (BELT) 1-Day Volume Tops $12,031.00

Belt Finance (BELT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on July 20th. Belt Finance has a market cap of $3.89 million and approximately $12,031.00 worth of Belt Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Belt Finance coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.41 or 0.00001716 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Belt Finance has traded 14.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Belt Finance alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004216 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $109.75 or 0.00462716 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 43% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.76 or 0.00020054 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.70 or 0.00015600 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Qommodity (QAA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001756 BTC.

Belt Finance Coin Profile

Belt Finance’s total supply is 9,550,122 coins. Belt Finance’s official Twitter account is @BELT_Finance.

Belt Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Belt.fi is an AMM protocol designed to incorporate multi-strategy yield optimizing on Binance Smart Chain (BSC) with low fees/slippage that also provides aggregation through vault compounding, lending and yield generation for maximum returns. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Belt Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Belt Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Belt Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Belt Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Belt Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.