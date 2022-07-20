Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Benefitfocus (NASDAQ:BNFT – Get Rating) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, Piper Sandler lowered shares of Benefitfocus from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $16.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd.

Benefitfocus Price Performance

BNFT traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $8.13. The company had a trading volume of 55,892 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,629. Benefitfocus has a 52-week low of $7.33 and a 52-week high of $13.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $276.12 million, a P/E ratio of -6.95 and a beta of 1.65.

Insider Activity

Benefitfocus ( NASDAQ:BNFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The software maker reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.14. The company had revenue of $61.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $60.74 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Benefitfocus will post -0.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew Levin sold 37,154 shares of Benefitfocus stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.59, for a total transaction of $319,152.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 511,336 shares in the company, valued at $4,392,376.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 14.86% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Benefitfocus

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Archon Capital Management LLC grew its position in Benefitfocus by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Archon Capital Management LLC now owns 3,308,025 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $35,264,000 after purchasing an additional 179,613 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Benefitfocus by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,984,412 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $25,044,000 after purchasing an additional 104,003 shares during the period. Lynrock Lake LP grew its position in Benefitfocus by 90.8% in the 4th quarter. Lynrock Lake LP now owns 1,608,751 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,149,000 after purchasing an additional 765,545 shares during the period. Siris Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 129.7% during the 1st quarter. Siris Capital Group LLC now owns 1,483,047 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $18,716,000 after acquiring an additional 837,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Benefitfocus by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 1,300,000 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $13,858,000 after acquiring an additional 215,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Benefitfocus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Benefitfocus, Inc provides cloud-based benefits management technology solutions for employers and health plans in the United States. Its products for employers comprise Benefitplace, a cloud-based benefits management portal that streamlines online enrollment, employee communication, and benefit administration; Health Insights, a data analytics solution; ACA Management and Reporting, a solution for employers to manage ACA compliance; Billing & Payments, an application that synchronizes enrollment and billing information to streamline the monthly billing process, automate adjustments, and enhance accuracy of payments; and COBRA Administration, a solution that simplifies management of Consolidated Omnibus Budget Reconciliation Act, benefits.

Featured Stories

