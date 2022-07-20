Berenberg Bank Cuts 888 (LON:888) Price Target to GBX 370

888 (LON:888 – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 500 ($5.98) to GBX 370 ($4.42) in a research note issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 144.87% from the stock’s current price.

888 has been the subject of several other reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 690 ($8.25) price objective on shares of 888 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 350 ($4.18) target price on shares of 888 in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 578.57 ($6.92).

Shares of 888 stock opened at GBX 151.10 ($1.81) on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 179.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 210.71. 888 has a 12 month low of GBX 138.40 ($1.65) and a 12 month high of GBX 494 ($5.91). The stock has a market capitalization of £674.41 million and a P/E ratio of 1,004.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.40, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

888 Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online betting and gaming products and solutions. It operates through Business to Customer and Business to Business segments. The company owns proprietary software solutions that provide a range of virtual online gaming services over the internet, including casino, poker, sport, and bingo games.

