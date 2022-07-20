Berenberg Bank Cuts Entain (LON:ENT) Price Target to GBX 1,950

Entain (LON:ENT – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by analysts at Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,060 ($24.63) to GBX 1,950 ($23.31) in a report issued on Wednesday, LSE.Co.UK reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target suggests a potential upside of 69.49% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Monday, July 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Entain from GBX 2,235 ($26.72) to GBX 2,034 ($24.32) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($32.28) price target on shares of Entain in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Entain has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,240.57 ($26.79).

Entain Stock Performance

Shares of ENT opened at GBX 1,150.50 ($13.75) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 81.30, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.89. Entain has a 1 year low of GBX 994.60 ($11.89) and a 1 year high of GBX 2,500 ($29.89). The stock has a market capitalization of £6.77 billion and a PE ratio of 2,498.91. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,305.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 1,494.39.

Insider Activity at Entain

About Entain

In related news, insider Rob Wood sold 98,781 shares of Entain stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,370 ($16.38), for a total value of £1,353,299.70 ($1,617,811.95).

Entain PLC operates as a sports-betting and gaming company. The company provides online betting, casino, poker, and bingo services through mobile and web under the bwin; online and multi-channel betting under the Ladbrokes; street and online betting under the Coral; sports betting, casino, game, and poker under the Sportingbet; online bingo, sportsbook, casino, and poker access under the Betboo; and sports betting, poker, and casino games under the Crystalbet brands, as well as Gamebookers, a full-service sportsbook.

