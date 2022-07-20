Berkshire Hills Bancorp (NYSE:BHLB) Sees Large Volume Increase

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BHLB – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 3,855 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 238,457 shares.The stock last traded at $26.30 and had previously closed at $25.67.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BHLB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $29.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.00.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Stock Up 3.1 %

The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.95 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The business’s 50-day moving average is $25.20 and its 200-day moving average is $27.74.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Berkshire Hills Bancorp ( NYSE:BHLB Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The savings and loans company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $89.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.10 million. Berkshire Hills Bancorp had a net margin of 27.75% and a return on equity of 7.67%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.32 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 11th. Berkshire Hills Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 18.60%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Berkshire Hills Bancorp

In other Berkshire Hills Bancorp news, Director Michael Zaitzeff sold 1,274,279 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.70, for a total value of $31,474,691.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its stake in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp by 112.3% in the 4th quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Berkshire Hills Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.24% of the company’s stock.

About Berkshire Hills Bancorp

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Berkshire Bank that provides various banking products and services. It offers various deposit accounts, including demand deposit, NOW, regular savings, money market savings, time certificates of deposit, and retirement deposit accounts; and loans, such as commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, consumer, and residential mortgage loans.

Further Reading

