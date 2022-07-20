Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Upgraded to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on BERY. StockNews.com lowered shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $83.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.11.
NYSE:BERY opened at $54.86 on Wednesday. Berry Global Group has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $74.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.22.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Amitell Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the first quarter worth $34,000. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.
