Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) Upgraded to Outperform at Credit Suisse Group

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at Credit Suisse Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on BERY. StockNews.com lowered shares of Berry Global Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $71.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $83.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $88.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $76.11.

Berry Global Group Stock Performance

NYSE:BERY opened at $54.86 on Wednesday. Berry Global Group has a 1 year low of $50.10 and a 1 year high of $74.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.42 billion, a PE ratio of 10.14, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.22.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group ( NYSE:BERY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 28.63%. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.59 EPS. Berry Global Group’s revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Berry Global Group will post 7.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Berry Global Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Amitell Capital Pte Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group in the first quarter worth $34,000. 95.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. The company operates through Consumer Packaging International; Consumer Packaging North America; Engineered Materials; and Health, Hygiene & Specialties segments. The Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures and dispensing systems, pharmaceutical devices and packaging, bottles and canisters, containers, and technical components.

