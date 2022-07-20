Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY) Receives $93.85 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the eighteen brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.85.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on BBY shares. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays lowered shares of Best Buy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. TheStreet lowered shares of Best Buy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Guggenheim cut their target price on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th.

BBY stock opened at $75.97 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $74.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.36. Best Buy has a 52-week low of $64.29 and a 52-week high of $141.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.02). Best Buy had a net margin of 4.33% and a return on equity of 63.39%. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 earnings per share. Best Buy’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Best Buy will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 14th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 13th. Best Buy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 39.07%.

In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $307,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 315,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,071,910. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $307,160.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 315,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,071,910. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 44,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $3,599,860.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 319,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,793,476.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 64,199 shares of company stock valued at $5,150,049. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,627 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of Best Buy by 39.4% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 389 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC grew its position in Best Buy by 3.5% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,389 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the period. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its position in Best Buy by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 5,137 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. grew its position in Best Buy by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 9,489 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $964,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

