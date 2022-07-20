Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) PT Lowered to $90.00 at Morgan Stanley

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research report issued on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the technology retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 18.55% from the company’s current price.

BBY has been the topic of several other research reports. Barclays lowered shares of Best Buy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy to $83.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $82.00 price target (down previously from $96.00) on shares of Best Buy in a research report on Tuesday, June 7th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Best Buy from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.44.

Best Buy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BBY traded down $0.05 on Wednesday, reaching $75.92. 16,873 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,596,831. The company has a fifty day moving average of $74.60 and a 200-day moving average of $89.36. Best Buy has a twelve month low of $64.29 and a twelve month high of $141.97. The company has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.43, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Insider Activity

Best Buy ( NYSE:BBY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.02). Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.39% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Best Buy will post 8.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $307,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 315,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,071,910. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $307,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 315,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,071,910. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Allison Peterson sold 1,646 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.68, for a total transaction of $132,799.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,148,940.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 64,199 shares of company stock valued at $5,150,049. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Best Buy

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth $251,898,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the fourth quarter worth $190,672,000. Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in Best Buy in the first quarter worth $99,081,000. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Best Buy by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,939,489 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $197,052,000 after purchasing an additional 526,208 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Best Buy by 24.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,108,275 shares of the technology retailer’s stock worth $191,643,000 after purchasing an additional 416,531 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.79% of the company’s stock.

About Best Buy

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

