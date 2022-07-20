BiblePay (BBP) 24-Hour Volume Tops $199.00

BiblePay (BBP) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on July 20th. BiblePay has a market capitalization of $100,931.07 and approximately $199.00 worth of BiblePay was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BiblePay coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, BiblePay has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar.
BiblePay Coin Profile
BiblePay (BBP) is a POBh coin that uses the Proof-of-BibleHash hashing algorithm. BiblePay’s total supply is 2,552,987,248 coins. BiblePay’s official Twitter account is @biblepay and its Facebook page is accessible here. BiblePay’s official message board is forum.biblepay.org. The Reddit community for BiblePay is /r/BiblePay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for BiblePay is biblepay.org.
According to CryptoCompare, “BiblePay is a POBh cryptocurrency based on the Proof-of-Biblehash algorithm, an algorithm that compensates full nodes participation while preventing GPUs and ASIC by requiring full blockchain transaction referencing in the hashing function, along with chained bible verses. “
BiblePay Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for BiblePay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BiblePay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.