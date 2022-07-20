Big Digital Shares Price Reaches $0.0013 (BDS)

Big Digital Shares (BDS) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. One Big Digital Shares coin can currently be bought for $0.0013 or 0.00000006 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Big Digital Shares has traded 15.9% lower against the dollar. Big Digital Shares has a total market cap of $66,175.12 and $1,939.00 worth of Big Digital Shares was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004306 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 42.5% against the dollar and now trades at $130.39 or 0.00561440 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001566 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.36 or 0.00023066 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 20% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00015369 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001784 BTC.
About Big Digital Shares
Big Digital Shares’ total supply is 450,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 coins. Big Digital Shares’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Big Digital Shares Coin Trading
