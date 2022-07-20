Binamon (BMON) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $69,718.00

Binamon (BMON) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on July 20th. Binamon has a market cap of $1.65 million and $69,718.00 worth of Binamon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Binamon coin can now be bought for $0.0143 or 0.00000060 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Binamon has traded up 5.4% against the US dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004215 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $120.51 or 0.00507970 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001579 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 37.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00022130 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00015524 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001690 BTC.
Binamon Coin Profile
Binamon’s total supply is 231,713,307 coins and its circulating supply is 115,453,949 coins. Binamon’s official Twitter account is @binamonok.
Buying and Selling Binamon
Receive News & Updates for Binamon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Binamon and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.