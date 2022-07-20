Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Bio-Path from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th.

Bio-Path Stock Performance

Bio-Path stock opened at $3.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $27.06 million, a P/E ratio of -2.35 and a beta of 1.62. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.57. Bio-Path has a 52 week low of $2.68 and a 52 week high of $8.62.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bio-Path

Bio-Path ( NASDAQ:BPTH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.01). During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.43) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Bio-Path will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Bio-Path stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.14% of Bio-Path as of its most recent SEC filing. 6.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Bio-Path

(Get Rating)

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

Featured Stories

