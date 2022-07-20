Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY22 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $15.25-16.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $15.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $9.9-10.1 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $9.84 billion. Biogen also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $15.25-$16.75 EPS.

Shares of BIIB traded down $8.83 on Wednesday, hitting $211.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,474 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,017,337. The company has a market capitalization of $30.96 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.70. Biogen has a fifty-two week low of $187.16 and a fifty-two week high of $351.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $204.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $211.42.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $1.16. Biogen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 23.46%. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.68 EPS. Biogen’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Biogen will post 15.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wedbush restated a neutral rating on shares of Biogen in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Biogen from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Saturday. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Biogen from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their target price for the company from $235.00 to $265.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Biogen from $225.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $264.59.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Biogen by 101.1% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 370 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Biogen in the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Stevens Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Biogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $245,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in Biogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Finally, Fund Management at Engine No. 1 LLC purchased a new position in Biogen during the first quarter valued at approximately $262,000. 83.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

