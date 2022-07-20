Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $1.15 EPS

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The biotechnology company reported $5.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.10 by $1.15, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $2.59 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. Biogen had a return on equity of 23.46% and a net margin of 13.40%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.68 earnings per share. Biogen updated its FY 2022 guidance to $15.25-$16.75 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $15.25-16.75 EPS.
Biogen Trading Up 2.8 %
NASDAQ:BIIB opened at $220.26 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $32.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.54, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.01. The business has a fifty day moving average of $204.76 and a 200-day moving average of $211.42. Biogen has a 1 year low of $187.16 and a 1 year high of $351.86.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
BIIB has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Biogen from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $235.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Barclays reduced their price target on Biogen from $219.00 to $210.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. StockNews.com raised Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Biogen from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Biogen from $230.00 to $225.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Biogen currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $264.59.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Biogen
Biogen Company Profile
Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.
