BitBall Market Cap Reaches $643,054.43 (BTB)

BitBall (BTB) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 20th. In the last seven days, BitBall has traded down 0.3% against the dollar. One BitBall coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. BitBall has a market capitalization of $643,054.43 and approximately $7,232.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $24,080.41 or 0.99536041 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $10.32 or 0.00042671 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004555 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001140 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001646 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00023429 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004118 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001121 BTC.

About BitBall

BitBall is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 606,702,436 coins. BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com. BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78. The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

BitBall Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

