Bitcoin 2 Market Capitalization Reaches $7.92 Million (BTC2)

Bitcoin 2 (BTC2) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on July 19th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin 2 has traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar. Bitcoin 2 has a market capitalization of $7.92 million and $7.00 worth of Bitcoin 2 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin 2 coin can now be bought for $0.44 or 0.00001888 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000265 BTC.

Telos (TLOS) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Tokes (TKS) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0160 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0596 or 0.00000255 BTC.

TurtleNetwork (TN) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Sierracoin (SIERRA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,997.56 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Affil Coin (AC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.42 or 0.00010805 BTC.

Bitcoin 2 Profile

Bitcoin 2 is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. Bitcoin 2’s total supply is 17,954,211 coins. Bitcoin 2’s official Twitter account is @Bitc2org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin 2 is /r/bitc2 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Bitcoin 2 is www.bitc2.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin 2 was designed as a scalable Bitcoin snapshot fork that supports private transactions through the Zerocoin protocol and nearly instantly verified payments through Masternodes. It mainly focuses on solving the lack of anonymity issues when transacting BTC. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin 2

