Bitspawn (SPWN) Market Cap Reaches $556,860.34

Bitspawn (SPWN) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on July 19th. In the last seven days, Bitspawn has traded 22% higher against the dollar. Bitspawn has a total market cap of $556,860.34 and $62,104.00 worth of Bitspawn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitspawn coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0011 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004301 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 93.1% against the dollar and now trades at $90.85 or 0.00390752 BTC.
- CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded 19.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.35 or 0.00039799 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00001592 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002184 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00018423 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Qommodity (QAA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001720 BTC.
Bitspawn Profile
Bitspawn’s total supply is 1,955,549,971 coins and its circulating supply is 514,118,905 coins. The Reddit community for Bitspawn is https://reddit.com/r/Bitspawn. Bitspawn’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Bitspawn Coin Trading
