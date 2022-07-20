BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB) Shares Sold by Kahn Brothers Group Inc.

Kahn Brothers Group Inc. reduced its holdings in BlackBerry Limited (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,504,855 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,092 shares during the quarter. BlackBerry comprises 1.4% of Kahn Brothers Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. owned approximately 0.26% of BlackBerry worth $11,226,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of BlackBerry by 25.6% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 94,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $882,000 after buying an additional 19,242 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its position in BlackBerry by 53.6% during the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 18,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,000 after purchasing an additional 6,356 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in BlackBerry during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,257,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its stake in BlackBerry by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 190,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 19,351 shares during the period. Finally, HBC Financial Services PLLC lifted its stake in BlackBerry by 79,583.3% during the 4th quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 4,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 4,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 36.14% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on BB. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.50 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. TD Securities dropped their price target on BlackBerry from $6.50 to $5.00 and set a “reduce” rating for the company in a research report on Saturday, June 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on BlackBerry from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, BlackBerry currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.25.

In related news, insider Mattias Eriksson sold 12,391 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total value of $68,770.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,029.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Mattias Eriksson sold 12,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.55, for a total transaction of $68,770.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 26,672 shares in the company, valued at $148,029.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Marjorie Dickman sold 68,519 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total value of $390,558.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

BlackBerry stock opened at $5.97 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $5.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 1.36. BlackBerry Limited has a 1-year low of $4.70 and a 1-year high of $12.39. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $168.00 million during the quarter. BlackBerry had a negative return on equity of 6.13% and a negative net margin of 60.16%. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackBerry Limited will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackBerry Limited provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cybersecurity, IoT, and Licensing and Other. The company offers BlackBerry Cyber Suite, which provides Cylance AI and machine learning-based cybersecurity solutions, including BlackBerry Protect, an EPP and available MTD solution; BlackBerry Optics, an EDR solution that provides visibility into and prevention of malicious activity; BlackBerry Guard, a managed detection and response solution; BlackBerry Gateway, an AI-empowered ZTNA solution; and BlackBerry Persona, a UEBA solution that provides authentication by validating user identity in real time.

