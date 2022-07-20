Blackmoon 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $757.00 (BMC)

Blackmoon (BMC) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on July 20th. Over the last week, Blackmoon has traded flat against the dollar. Blackmoon has a market cap of $2.55 million and $757.00 worth of Blackmoon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Blackmoon coin can now be purchased for $0.0472 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Blackmoon Profile
BMC is a coin. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Blackmoon’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 54,000,000 coins. The official website for Blackmoon is www.blackmoon.net. The Reddit community for Blackmoon is /r/BlackMoonCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Blackmoon’s official Twitter account is @BlackmoonFG.
Blackmoon Coin Trading
It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Blackmoon directly using U.S. dollars.
