BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust (LON:BRGE) Trading 1.1% Higher

Shares of BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc (LON:BRGE – Get Rating) traded up 1.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 446 ($5.33) and last traded at GBX 440 ($5.26). 42,816 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 149,762 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 435 ($5.20).

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £450.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,833.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.89, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a current ratio of 0.05. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 439.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 514.16.

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 19th were issued a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share. This represents a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

About BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust

In related news, insider Peter Baxter acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 441 ($5.27) per share, with a total value of £26,460 ($31,631.80).

BlackRock Greater Europe Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock Fund Managers Limited. It is managed by BlackRock Investment Management (UK) Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

