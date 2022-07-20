BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Mengis Capital Management Inc.

Mengis Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) by 10.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 897 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Mengis Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $685,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BLK. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sierra Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 93.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get BlackRock alerts:

BlackRock Price Performance

BLK traded up $6.85 on Wednesday, reaching $635.19. 6,851 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 668,760. The stock has a market cap of $96.23 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.26. BlackRock, Inc. has a twelve month low of $575.60 and a twelve month high of $973.16. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $621.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $706.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 4.33 and a quick ratio of 4.33.

BlackRock Announces Dividend

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.12 by ($1.76). The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 30.12%. The business’s revenue was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.03 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 34.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be issued a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $19.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. BlackRock’s payout ratio is 51.46%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BLK. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $755.00 to $734.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $719.00 to $675.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $825.00 to $718.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $796.23.

BlackRock Profile

(Get Rating)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.