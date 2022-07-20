BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI) Short Interest Update

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc. (NYSE:MYI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 91,100 shares, a drop of 33.9% from the June 15th total of 137,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 218,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UMB Bank N A MO lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 223.6% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 2,136 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III by 28.6% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,500 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III in the 1st quarter worth $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.94% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Trading Up 0.8 %

MYI stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.96. The stock had a trading volume of 115,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 161,883. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.46. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III has a 52-week low of $11.01 and a 52-week high of $15.19.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III Announces Dividend

About BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be issued a $0.0515 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.17%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund III, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in a portfolio of long-term investment-grade municipal obligations exempt from federal income taxes.

