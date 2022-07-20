Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.079 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 14.2% per year over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE BGX opened at $11.57 on Wednesday. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.35 and a fifty-two week high of $15.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.10.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 26.7% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 293,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,947,000 after buying an additional 61,883 shares during the period. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $3,102,000. UBS Group AG increased its position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 1.2% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 122,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the period. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the first quarter worth approximately $651,000. Finally, Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its position in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 267.6% during the first quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 37,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 27,192 shares during the period.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

