Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.08

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, June 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be paid a dividend of 0.079 per share on Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.95 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st.
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 14.2% per year over the last three years.
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE BGX opened at $11.57 on Wednesday. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a fifty-two week low of $11.35 and a fifty-two week high of $15.59. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.10.
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Company Profile
Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.
