Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE) EVP Guillermo Brooks Sells 5,860 Shares

Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) EVP Guillermo Brooks sold 5,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total value of $99,795.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $325,954.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Bloom Energy Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of Bloom Energy stock traded up $0.64 on Tuesday, hitting $17.45. 2,056,953 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,512,729. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $16.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.82. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $11.47 and a 12-month high of $37.01. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a PE ratio of -13.56 and a beta of 3.24.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $201.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.75 million. Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 738.94% and a negative net margin of 22.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.17) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on BE shares. Truist Financial increased their target price on Bloom Energy to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Raymond James cut their target price on Bloom Energy from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bloom Energy from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Bloom Energy in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their target price on Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $25.42.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BE. Arizona State Retirement System grew its stake in Bloom Energy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 687 shares during the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 840 shares during the period. Flputnam Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. now owns 11,597 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 27.8% during the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 4,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 1,017 shares during the period. Finally, Millburn Ridgefield Corp grew its position in Bloom Energy by 55.8% in the second quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 3,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

